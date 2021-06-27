Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.06 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

