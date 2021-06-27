Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,968 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,963,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.