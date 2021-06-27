SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of SEI Investments worth $85,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

