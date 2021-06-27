Sei Investments Co. Sells 367 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

