Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,946 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after buying an additional 1,374,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realogy stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

