Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Liquidity Services worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.84 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 68,854 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,699,316.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

