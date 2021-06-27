Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BSIG stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.