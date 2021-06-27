Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKS. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 436,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $12,484,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.94. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

