Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,930 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,887 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after buying an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,495,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

