Sectoral Asset Management Inc Takes $5.21 Million Position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 1.58% of Talis Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $13,236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

TLIS opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

