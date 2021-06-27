Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $347.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

