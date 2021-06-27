Sectoral Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 436,718 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM opened at $99.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

