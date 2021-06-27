Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $398,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

