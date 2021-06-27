Sectoral Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 12.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock opened at $474.66 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.