SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $52.39 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.84.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

