Scry.info Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $47,687.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

