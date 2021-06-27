Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $6,745,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $8,309,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

STNG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 1,858,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.74. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

