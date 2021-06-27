Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 712 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NRG Energy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.49 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

