Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 649,512 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 99.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,512 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

