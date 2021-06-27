Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 10,758 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 76,282 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $702.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. On average, analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

