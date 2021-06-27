Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $189.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

