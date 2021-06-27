Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after acquiring an additional 523,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

