Saturna Capital CORP Sells 15,680 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 896,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,674. The company has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

