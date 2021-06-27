Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $88,664,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 212,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.54. The company had a trading volume of 267,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,571. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $182.74 and a one year high of $288.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.71.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

