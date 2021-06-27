Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 14,500 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth about $9,650,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth about $6,474,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth about $5,973,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 43,061 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLK stock remained flat at $$22.69 during midday trading on Friday. 161,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

