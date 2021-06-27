Saturna Capital CORP Has $713,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

