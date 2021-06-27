Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.63. 11,733,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,942. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

