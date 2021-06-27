Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.17. 4,639,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.