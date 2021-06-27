Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.82. Sasol has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

