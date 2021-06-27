Sandbridge Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBG)

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 10,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,103% compared to the average daily volume of 245 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of SBG stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

