Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Salisbury Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

