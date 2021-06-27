Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $85.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

