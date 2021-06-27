SafeInsure Tops 24 Hour Volume of $189.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $229,114.09 and approximately $189.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005513 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001982 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,023,148 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

