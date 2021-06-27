Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

