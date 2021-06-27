Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Upland Software worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $413,850.06. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

