Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 35,576 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 308.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CBIZ by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 378,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,195,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CBIZ by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBIZ by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,795,054.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock valued at $911,400. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

CBIZ stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

