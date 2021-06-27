Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

NYSE WGO opened at $69.16 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.