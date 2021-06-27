Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,313 shares of company stock worth $21,084,620 over the last ninety days.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

