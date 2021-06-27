Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,509 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Vera Bradley worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VRA. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $135,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 523,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,540. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRA opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $407.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.