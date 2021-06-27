Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.