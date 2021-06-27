Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

