Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.08.

TSE CCO opened at C$24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion and a PE ratio of -250.10. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

