Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$131.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RY. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of RY stock opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

