Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €157.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €176.98. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

