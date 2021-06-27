Rotten Reaches Market Capitalization of $229,295.39 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $229,295.39 and approximately $708.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00587842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037257 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 90,292,470 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

