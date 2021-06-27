Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $12.54 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 195,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Stifel Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $65.93 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

