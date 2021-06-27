Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 34,914 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,914 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534 in the last ninety days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $40.19 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

