Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

RSI opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.73. The company has a market cap of C$613.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.57. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$4.55 and a 1-year high of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

