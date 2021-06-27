Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. 7,594,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457,339. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.37.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roblox will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,298,147.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $279,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.