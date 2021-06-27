Robert Alvarez Sells 6,587 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $428,220.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,989,533.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.59. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

